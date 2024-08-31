Kamala Harris's VP pick, Tim Walz's brother, Jeff Walz, who is pictured above, made a Facebook post back on March 30, 2023. Today, people started commenting on that post, and to a lot of people's surprise, Jeff began replying to them.

Jeff started replying to people, saying he hasn’t spoken with his brother in 8 years and condemned his “ideology.” Jeff also replied to another comment, saying he has thought hard about endorsing Donald Trump.

According to donor records, Tim Walz's brother, Jeff Walz, donated to Donald Trump back in 2016, and accoring to his Facebook profile he currently resides in Florida.