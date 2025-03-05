Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: U.S. President Donald Trump says he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today about tariffsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJUST IN: U.S. President Donald Trump says he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today about tariffsThe Canadian IndependentMar 05, 202521Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: U.S. President Donald Trump says he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today about tariffsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore134Share21Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: U.S. President Donald Trump says he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today about tariffsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore134SharePrevious
DONALD TRUMP. is what we need to get the arse kicking to this liberal communist!!
why are the conservatives not like Donald Trump. Does Canada even have a backbone. Canada is a little baby! we are being run by ignorant idiots. self entitled spoiled. Government that has never had their ducks in a row ever. This is a pathetic government.
I don’t trust anything coming out of Trump’s Mouth.