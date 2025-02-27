Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs and lists will be released tomorrowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJUST IN: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs and lists will be released tomorrowThe Canadian IndependentFeb 27, 202554Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs and lists will be released tomorrowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1012ShareAG Bondi says, "It's pretty sick what this man did."54Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs and lists will be released tomorrowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1012SharePreviousNext
Will Carney be on it !!!!!!!
The flight logs have been open source available since before Epstein didn’t kill himself.