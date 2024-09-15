JUST IN: Trump is safe after shots were fired near his Florida golf course while he was playing
Shots were fired in the vicinity of Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was golfing.
Trump is safe, according to his communications director.
The Secret Service released a statement saying, “The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe, and more details will follow.”
And the Op continues strong.
Looks like some more propaganda theatre to engage the slaves!
BREAKING FALSE FLAG NEWS! 2ND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT MADE ON TRUMP! "GUNMAN DROPS AK-47 IN BUSHES!"
Michael Collins Piper Vs Eric Jon Phelps The Great Debate Zionists Or Jesuits?
https://archive.org/details/michaelcollinspipervsericjonphelpsthegreatdebatezionistsorjesuits