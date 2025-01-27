Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has directed all staff to stop working with the World Health Organization (WHO) immediatelyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJUST IN: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has directed all staff to stop working with the World Health Organization (WHO) immediatelyThe Canadian IndependentJan 27, 202575Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has directed all staff to stop working with the World Health Organization (WHO) immediatelyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1912Share75Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has directed all staff to stop working with the World Health Organization (WHO) immediatelyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1912SharePreviousNext
THIS IS SUPER GREAT NEWS
CANADA AND ALL COUNTRIES ARE WASTING MILLIONS, BILLIONS WORKING WITH THIS EVIL CORRUPT ENTITY
Trump has pulled the USA out of WHO
This is a God send! The truth must come out soon! Hoping Canada follows suit but Carney is a WEF WHO supporter and huge globalist which is a dangerous prescription for our world!