Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses her riding in Mississauga East-Cooksville to the Progressive ConservativesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJUST IN: Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses her riding in Mississauga East-Cooksville to the Progressive ConservativesThe Canadian IndependentFeb 28, 202535Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses her riding in Mississauga East-Cooksville to the Progressive ConservativesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore124Share35Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses her riding in Mississauga East-Cooksville to the Progressive ConservativesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore124SharePreviousNext
Great start. Can't wait for the federal election to see the libtards and Jr libs(NDP) get destroyed. I hope they both lose official party status. They both deserve it.
Ha ha!