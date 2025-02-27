Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: Individuals have been spotted leaving the White House with binders labeled declassified that say “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJUST IN: Individuals have been spotted leaving the White House with binders labeled declassified that say “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”The Canadian IndependentFeb 27, 202530Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: Individuals have been spotted leaving the White House with binders labeled declassified that say “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore96Share30Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: Individuals have been spotted leaving the White House with binders labeled declassified that say “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore96SharePreviousNext
Wish we had someone to clean house in Canada.
Burn 🔥 it all (pedos) down