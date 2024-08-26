Share this postJUST IN: France authorities announced in a press release that they have charged Telegram CEO Pavel Durov with 12 criminal counts.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJUST IN: France authorities announced in a press release that they have charged Telegram CEO Pavel Durov with 12 criminal counts.The Canadian IndependentAug 26, 202412Share this postJUST IN: France authorities announced in a press release that they have charged Telegram CEO Pavel Durov with 12 criminal counts.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share12Share this postJUST IN: France authorities announced in a press release that they have charged Telegram CEO Pavel Durov with 12 criminal counts.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3SharePreviousNext
He committed too many thought crimes so now he’s being punished.
“What does censorship reveal? It reveals fear.” -Julian Assange
They are going to do to him what they did to Assange.