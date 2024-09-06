JUST IN: Canada's unemployment rate continues its upward trend, rising to 6.6%, the highest rate since May 2017, excluding the pandemic years - StatsCan
Statistics Canada reported that students, in particular, experienced a challenging summer job market. The unemployment rate for students returning to school in the fall reached 16.7 per cent, the highest level since 2012, excluding the pandemic.
The increase in unemployment was most significant among youth aged 15 to 24 compared to the previous year, with their joblessness rate this summer being the highest in eight years.
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/240906/cg-a002-eng.htm
It's interesting...the candor. Here in the USA, our government is still lying. One example: They have included higher retail sales figures (because of inflation), concluding that the economy has grown. Meanwhile, people must do with less, both in volume and quality across the entire spectrum (food, staples, fuel, vehicles, etc.).
Hmm.. 15 to 24 age group unemployment the highest? That wouldn't at all be connected to allowing masses of low skilled TFWs into the country would it? Where as companies (or corporations) have been approved to hire said TFWs because Canadians haven't applied for jobs? Jobs that most students work during their secondary and continuing education years? Funny how that works eh?