Statistics Canada reported that students, in particular, experienced a challenging summer job market. The unemployment rate for students returning to school in the fall reached 16.7 per cent, the highest level since 2012, excluding the pandemic.

The increase in unemployment was most significant among youth aged 15 to 24 compared to the previous year, with their joblessness rate this summer being the highest in eight years.

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/240906/cg-a002-eng.htm