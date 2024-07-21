Share this postJUST IN: Bill and Hilary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nominee after U.S. President Joe Biden announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJUST IN: Bill and Hilary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nominee after U.S. President Joe Biden announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.The Canadian IndependentJul 21, 20248Share this postJUST IN: Bill and Hilary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nominee after U.S. President Joe Biden announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7Share8Share this postJUST IN: Bill and Hilary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nominee after U.S. President Joe Biden announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7SharePreviousNext
Trump better get better security and a shield after this announcement . lol
So much for cooling the rhetoric.