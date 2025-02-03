Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following a call with U.S. President Trump this afternoon, there will be a 30-day pause on tariffsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJUST IN: According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following a call with U.S. President Trump this afternoon, there will be a 30-day pause on tariffsThe Canadian IndependentFeb 03, 202532Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following a call with U.S. President Trump this afternoon, there will be a 30-day pause on tariffsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1611Share32Share this postThe Canadian IndependentJUST IN: According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following a call with U.S. President Trump this afternoon, there will be a 30-day pause on tariffsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1611SharePreviousNext
Why did it take so long? It was your job to protect this country, for the last 9 years!! Call an election!!
Finally some common sense impinged on our dear Comrade Leader’s senses here in Kanuckistan!!!! Dear Lord, can we get a new leader like Trump here in Canada to clean out the dreck in Ottawa?!?! Please!!!!! Long suffering Canadians want to know!! 🙏🏻