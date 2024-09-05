The press release states that Hunter Biden faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison. However, actual sentences for federal crimes are usually less than the maximum. The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
You can read the press release from the Department of Justice at the link below.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/robert-hunter-biden-convicted-three-felony-tax-offenses-and-six-misdemeanor-tax-offenses
His daddy will pardon him, and that will be the final nail in the DNC coffin.
Maybe he should get the Jan 6’ers treatment.