The press release states that Hunter Biden faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison. However, actual sentences for federal crimes are usually less than the maximum. The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

You can read the press release from the Department of Justice at the link below.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/robert-hunter-biden-convicted-three-felony-tax-offenses-and-six-misdemeanor-tax-offenses