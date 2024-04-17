Health Canada knew about Bell’s Palsy cases during Pfizer vaccine approval process but never disclosed that to the public
An access to information request obtained by The Canadian Independent from Health Canada revealed that the agency was aware of cases of Bell’s Palsy during the approval process for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine but never disclosed that to the public.
Health Canada waited over six months before notifying the public, after hundreds of individuals came forward and reported facial paralysis after receiving the shot.