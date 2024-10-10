Bratislava, Slovakia – Following widespread public dissatisfaction with COVID-19 pandemic management, the Slovak government initiated an investigation in March 2024 into its handling of the pandemic and concerns surrounding the efficacy and safety of mRNA vaccines.

Slovak MP Peter Kotlár was designated as the government’s representative to oversee this investigation, which concluded a few days ago.

The decision to commission the report came after mounting pressure from the frustrated public over the general handling of the pandemic. Many individuals in Slovakia, as in other countries, questioned the efficacy and safety of mRNA vaccines, fueled by broader global debates and controversies over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

Kotlár’s appointment was seen as part of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s strategy to address these concerns and was intended to scrutinize the use of vaccines, assess their safety, and review Slovakia’s adherence to international health guidelines, such as those from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report’s conclusions labelled the pandemic an “act of bioterrorism,” recommended halting mRNA vaccinations, and rejecting health guidelines from the World Health Organization.

As a result of the report findings, Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková has resigned, claiming that her resignation relates to the government’s support for Kotlár’s recommendations as the main reason for her departure. She expressed concerns that the government’s backing of these views undermines established scientific consensus.

As of now, the report, which was just handed over to the government, has not been made fully available to the public, and the government is expected to discuss its findings in an upcoming parliamentary session which has yet to be announced.