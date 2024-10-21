Learn how Bill C-293, the Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act, will affect national sovereignty, personal rights and freedoms, agricultural and food choices, surveillance privacy, land ownership, and medical freedom.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Event starts at 7:00 pm sharp.

All are welcome!

Register for this free event at the link below.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1024482/134465407563073529/share