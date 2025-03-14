Share this postThe Canadian IndependentFormer Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal photographer captured Trudeau crying in the Governor General’s office this morning on his last day in officeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFormer Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal photographer captured Trudeau crying in the Governor General’s office this morning on his last day in officeThe Canadian IndependentMar 14, 202532Share this postThe Canadian IndependentFormer Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal photographer captured Trudeau crying in the Governor General’s office this morning on his last day in officeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore548Share32Share this postThe Canadian IndependentFormer Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal photographer captured Trudeau crying in the Governor General’s office this morning on his last day in officeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore548SharePreviousNext
I cried for what became of my country the day that the police used horses to trample citizens who dared to protest for their freedom and an elected minister cackled while she breathlessly announced she was freezing their bank accounts. I shed not one tear for the traitor that was called Prime Minister.
What a phoney!! He’s laughing at all the destruction he has done to the country and proud to install another traitor in government with a cast of criminals.