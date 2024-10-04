On October 2, Edmonton City Council voted in favour and approved the city’s long-term vision to create 15-minute cities, following a three-day public hearing.

“These initiatives support City Council’s goal of making it easier to build in Edmonton, as we continue to welcome record numbers of newcomers and see record numbers of housing development permits,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

“The new District Policy aligns with Edmonton’s 2050 City Plan, focusing on urban growth, climate resilience, and improved neighbourhood accessibility,” said Kim Petrin, Deputy City Manager.

The District Policy will guide how Edmonton’s communities evolve over time, while the recently approved Zoning Bylaw dictates what can be developed on specific plots of land.

The city will begin implementing the policy and plans immediately, with a digital map outlining district boundaries now available online.