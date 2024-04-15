In 2023, The Canadian Independent reported on a notable increase in Canadians dying from unspecified causes. Statistics Canada's data from November 2023 showed a consistent rise in 'unspecified causes' of death from 2020 to 2022.

However, a parliamentary ministerial inquiry initiated by Manitoba Conservative MP Ted Falk in December 2022, which has just received a response, reveals significant underreporting in the numbers of 'unspecified causes' of death provided by Statistics Canada.

In November 2023, Statistics Canada reported there were 6,841 'unspecified causes' of death for 2020, but according to the government's response, the actual number was 9,450.

For 2021, Statistics Canada reported 9,471 'unspecified causes' of death, while the true number, as per the government's response, was 18,850.

Finally, in 2022, Statistics Canada reported 16,043 'unspecified causes' of death, but according to the government's response, the actual count was a staggering 55,975.

The ministerial response also acknowledges that the data provided "represents an underestimation of the total number of deaths" and does not include "cause of death data for 2019 to 2022 for Yukon" or "data on the causes of death for Manitoba for the reference year 2022."

You can view the ministerial response at the link below. It may take a few moments to load and is best viewed on a computer.

https://docs.google.com/.../1vxcG7Cz5i7ynK8vnKvCRzccwrYCg...

You can review Statistics Canada’s November 2023 report on the top ten leading cause of death data for the years 2019 to 2022 at the link below.

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/.../dai.../231127/t001b-eng.htm