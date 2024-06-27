A veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), whose identity remains confidential due to ongoing service, is confronting substantial health issues and administrative obstacles as he prepares for medical release.

Catherine Christensen, a prominent lawyer specializing in military cases, spoke with The Canadian Independent regarding her client's situation. The veteran, identified as a corporal, served as a mobile support equipment operator and previously held the rank of master seaman in the Navy before transferring to the army in 2017.

Christensen say’s that her client's health decline is directly linked to serious adverse events that arose from a mandatory Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, which he received under CAF policy. Despite being required to take the vaccine, Christensen states that her client's chain of command is refusing to complete essential paperwork necessary for injury claims during his service.

"Members were not only told Moderna was safe and effective, but that if anything happened, they would be covered by Veterans Affairs Canada. They were lied to on both fronts," Christensen said.

Veterans Affairs Canada's denial letter acknowledges that Christensen's client developed brain abscesses, sarcoidosis (an autoimmune condition), and left limb paralysis following a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, explicitly recognizing that these injuries are medically documented as being linked to the vaccine.

"Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) has unfortunately denied any recognition of these conditions as service-related, depriving my client of essential supports and retraining opportunities," Christensen stated. "This decision leaves a dedicated veteran and his young family without the promised financial and medical assistance."

Christensen further emphasized that CAF members and veterans are limited in their recourse, as they are ineligible for compensation under civilian vaccine injury programs.

"This case underscores the broken covenant between the military and its members," Christensen argued. "My client faithfully served his country, only to be left unsupported during his time of need."

This case, along with many others who have come forward with COVID-19 vaccine injuries while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, underscores the critical need for fair treatment, accountability, and the fulfillment of promises made to those who have served their country.