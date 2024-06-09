Documents obtained by LifeSiteNews reveal a significant increase in vaccine adverse events and injuries within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) after the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, with an over 800 percent rise largely attributed to Moderna's COVID-19 shot.

According to Access to Information (ATIP) documents obtained by LifeSiteNews, the number of COVID vaccine-related injuries in the CAF surged from 14 cases in 2020 to 128 in 2021, marking an increase of over 800 percent. The documents indicate that the majority of these incidents occurred following the administration of Moderna’s COVID shot.

The records show the number of injuries reported each year as follows: 6 in 2010, 7 in 2011, 5 in 2012, 9 in 2013, 8 in 2014, 8 in 2015, 4 in 2016, 4 in 2017, 8 in 2018, 7 in 2019, 14 in 2020, then a massive jump to 128 cases in 2021, and 223 in 2022.

The types of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events and injuries that were reported included deep vein thrombosis, tachycardia, anaphylaxis, seizures, excessive menstrual bleeding, shingles reactivation, spontaneous abortion, myocarditis, pericarditis, menstrual cycle issues, Guillain-Barré syndrome, rhabdomyolysis, Bell's palsy, hemochromatosis, thyroid mass, heart palpitations, transverse myelitis, perimyocarditis, and many others.