Three years ago, after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, Canada launched its first-ever vaccine injury compensation program dubbed the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP).

Updated June 2024 numbers show that the VISP has now paid out just over $14 million in compensation to 183 Canadians. In order to be approved for compensation, a medical review board must determine that “there is a probable link between the injury and the vaccine, and that the injury is serious and permanent.”

Every six months, the VISP updates its claims numbers. In December 2023, there were 2,233 claims submitted for vaccine injury compensation, with 1,825 claims being deemed admissible.

As of June 2024, there are now 2,628 claims that have been submitted, an increase of 395 claims since December 2023, with 2,172 claims that have been deemed admissible, an increase of 347 admissible claims since December 2023.

Out of the 2,628 claims for vaccine injury compensation, only 220 claims have been deemed inadmissible so far. There are 166 claims pending an appeal that were deemed inadmissible.

According to Health Canada and the FDA, it’s estimated that only between 1% to 10% of adverse events are actually ever reported.