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nimble lily's avatar
nimble lily
Jun 10

Carney deserves what he gets, apparently his elbows are broken or rendered useless

He had decided to not even have a discussion with Trump for over 5 months.

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S.Whitford's avatar
S.Whitford
Jun 10

Carney will make sure China takes over Canada ,then the border wars begin in earnest.

How's that for a banker move,

elbows up crowd must be gushing with pride..

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