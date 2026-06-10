BREAKING: U.S. President Donald Trump told the press today that he is “not looking to renew” the Canada U.S. Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) when it comes up for review on July 1, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to the press in the Oval Office today, says he is “not looking to renew” the Canada U.S. Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) when it comes up for review on July 1, 2026.
If Trump decides not to renew the agreement, he would be required to provide written notice of his intent to terminate it. The agreement would then end six months later.
Carney deserves what he gets, apparently his elbows are broken or rendered useless
He had decided to not even have a discussion with Trump for over 5 months.
Carney will make sure China takes over Canada ,then the border wars begin in earnest.
How's that for a banker move,
elbows up crowd must be gushing with pride..