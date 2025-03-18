Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: The JKF assassination files have been released Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBREAKING: The JKF assassination files have been released The Canadian IndependentMar 18, 202538Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: The JKF assassination files have been released Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17Sharehttps://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/release-202538Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: The JKF assassination files have been released Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17SharePreviousNext
Thanks for posting. I'm working my way through these and skimmed through the first 50 entries so far, but can't say I've really learned anything. Many pages are impossible to read or difficult to connect with the event. There are 1123 entries, so just 1073 more to go!😕