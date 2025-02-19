Pat King was convicted of two counts of mischief, one count of disobeying a court order, one count of counselling others to disobey a court order, and one count of counselling others to obstruct police for his role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. King was acquitted on three counts of intimidation and one count of obstructing police.

The Crown was seeking a 10-year prison sentence for King.

King’s defence sought time served and probation, as he had already spent five months in jail following his initial arrest in February 2022 before being granted bail.

Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland handed down King’s guilty verdict in November 2024 and ruled that King “encouraged and incited activities” and orchestrated the “continual honking of horns,” which disrupted Ottawa residents for nearly three weeks. The judge also described King as a “leader and organizer” in the movement.

Pat King heard his sentence today and was credited with nine months of time served for his time in jail awaiting bail and his restrictive bail conditions. He was given an additional three-month conditional sentence, plus time served. King will also serve 12 months of probation, must maintain good behaviour, and keep the court informed of any changes to his address or employment. There are no weapons restrictions or DNA orders, but he will pay a victim surcharge.

Several Coutts, Alberta, cases and one from Windsor, Ontario, were cited by the judge in determining King’s sentence.

King’s charges stemmed from his involvement in the Freedom Convoy, which began as a trucker-led protest opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions. The movement drew thousands of people to occupy Ottawa’s downtown core from late January to mid-February 2022.

The protest then spread to other parts of Canada, including blockades at Canada-U.S. border crossings at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., and in Coutts, Alberta.

The prolonged demonstrations gained international attention and ended after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, granting law enforcement extraordinary powers to clear the area.

King was arrested shortly after the act’s invocation during a coordinated police operation to dismantle the protest in Ottawa. Following his arrest, he was initially denied bail over concerns he might reoffend but was later released under strict conditions, including limits on his use of social media.

The Emergencies Act, which allowed authorities to seize vehicles, freeze bank accounts, and compel individuals to leave protest zones, was widely debated and criticized. Supporters argued it was necessary to restore order, while critics called it an overreach and questioned its legality.

In January 2024, Federal Court Justice Richard G. Mosley ruled that the government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional. The federal government has since filed an appeal, which is currently before the appeals courts.