BREAKING: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will introduce a non-confidence motion to bring down the Trudeau government in the next house sitting
The Canadian Independent
Dec 20, 2024
He knows Justin is going to prorogue parliament. There’s no way Justin will allow the House to sit for a free vote without Jagmeet’s support. This is laughable. Jagmeet’s not doing anything this close to his pension vesting date.
Long overdue. I am so sorry for Canada. Here in the U.S. we often bemoan the 2-party system. While I do not claim to understand the Canadian election system, it seems to me like the Blackface Bastard somehow managed to stay in power due to a 3-party system, where he can win with merely 34% support.