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Lullybird's avatar
Lullybird
16h

How much money did Trudeau give Honda for this deal.. All of that money should be returned to the tax payer with interest !!!!! Wether it is Honda US or Honda Canada a or Honda China. WTF

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Sandie's avatar
Sandie
16h

How many tons of bull crap are Canadians going to believe con-Carney before Canada imploded on its self. I bet every FREE THINKING CONSERVITIVE SAW THAT COMING A MILE AWAY! ARE ALL Liberals dumb as well as blind? Just asking? When will they start asking WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON IN OUR COUNTRY?

And STOP allowing their leader spending ALL OUR TAX DOLLARS IN EU. SPOUTING THAT EU IS GOING TO SAVE CANADA. BECAUSE SPOILER ALERT : EU ARE NOT, WILL NOT AND CAN NOT SAVE CANADA !

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