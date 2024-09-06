Share this postBREAKING: Donald Trump's sentencing in the hush money case has been postponed from September 18th to November 26, after the U.S. presidential electionthecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBREAKING: Donald Trump's sentencing in the hush money case has been postponed from September 18th to November 26, after the U.S. presidential electionThe Canadian IndependentSep 06, 20241Share this postBREAKING: Donald Trump's sentencing in the hush money case has been postponed from September 18th to November 26, after the U.S. presidential electionthecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postBREAKING: Donald Trump's sentencing in the hush money case has been postponed from September 18th to November 26, after the U.S. presidential electionthecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious