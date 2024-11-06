Share this postBREAKING: Donald J. Trump projected to be 47th President of the United States.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBREAKING: Donald J. Trump projected to be 47th President of the United States.The Canadian IndependentNov 06, 202427Share this postBREAKING: Donald J. Trump projected to be 47th President of the United States.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther73Share27Share this postBREAKING: Donald J. Trump projected to be 47th President of the United States.thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther73SharePrevious
First time since March 2020 the nightmare abyss has stopped and powers and energies will be applied to reverse it. Damn, phuck yourself Club of Rome, Larry Fink, WEF and Klaus Schwab and Bank of International settlements. They all need to be charged with murder of 30,000,000 and both Peanut the Squirrel and his co-pet the Raccoon. Every life except the cabal is precious and sacred.
Canada will now get all the American illegals...we need to make Canada great again starting with shutting down our borders.