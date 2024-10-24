Leeuwarden, Netherlands — Bill Gates, philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has lost a significant legal battle in the Netherlands, where he must now appear before a Dutch court.

At the heart of the lawsuit is "The Great Reset," a term popularized by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in his book Covid-19: The Great Reset. The plaintiffs claim that Bill Gates, along with other global elites, seized the pandemic as an opportunity to advance this initiative, which seeks to radically restructure economies and societies on a global scale.

According to the plaintiffs, the COVID-19 crisis was used as a pretext to implement extreme and unnecessary global interventions that ultimately caused more harm than good.

The case, filed back in 2023 with the District Court of Northern Netherlands, involves seven plaintiffs from the Netherlands who accuse Gates, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla, and several others of being part of a coordinated effort to mislead the public into taking COVID-19 vaccinations.

The plaintiffs allege that the COVID-19 vaccines were promoted as safe and effective but, in reality, caused significant physical and emotional harm.

They argue that Gates and his associates, including figures from the World Economic Forum and the United Nations (UN), deliberately misled the global population as part of this broader "Great Reset" agenda, with serious consequences for those affected by the vaccines.

The key demands in the lawsuit include a formal declaration that the defendants acted unlawfully by misleading the public about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The plaintiffs are also seeking financial compensation for the physical and emotional harm they claim to have suffered as a result of receiving the vaccines, with the exact amount of damages to be determined. Additionally, they seek legal recognition that Gates and the other defendants should be held responsible for their involvement in promoting the vaccine agenda, which they allege caused widespread harm.

On September 18, 2024, Gates had requested the court to declare itself incompetent to handle the claims against him due to his residency in the United States. The court considered Gates’ motion, focusing on whether it had the jurisdiction to prosecute claims against an international figure like Gates for actions tied to his public health efforts and foundation.

On October 16, 2024, the court ruled against Gates' request, declaring that the court does hold jurisdiction over the case. The decision is based on the argument that Gates’ alleged actions were sufficiently connected to the Netherlands through his influence over global vaccination efforts and collaboration with Dutch officials.

The court stated that "the nature of the allegations, which include claims of a global conspiracy leading to personal harm, ties Gates' actions to Dutch public policy and citizens."

Following this ruling, the case will proceed with a full hearing scheduled for November 27, 2024.

Both parties will be required to present further evidence regarding the claims and counterclaims of vaccine-related harm and misconduct during the pandemic.