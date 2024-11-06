Share this postBarack Obama releases a statement on Kamala Harris’s election loss to President Donald Trumpthecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBarack Obama releases a statement on Kamala Harris’s election loss to President Donald TrumpThe Canadian IndependentNov 06, 202413Share this postBarack Obama releases a statement on Kamala Harris’s election loss to President Donald Trumpthecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther161Share13Share this postBarack Obama releases a statement on Kamala Harris’s election loss to President Donald Trumpthecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther161SharePrevious
They have a Plan B, count on it. This is propaganda to show they’re not sore losers.
Plan B may involve drastic measures to get rid of Trump.
They want the public to think they have accepted defeat.
Not a chance Bucko.
Mmmkay… and why was it necessary for BHO to offer up this… whatever it is?