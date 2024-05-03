An email within an access to information request reveals military wife's plea for help after husband's sudden death 2 days after Covid booster. She alleges military cover-up of his cause of death
An email obtained through an access to information request by The Canadian Independent reveals a Canadian military personnel's wife pleading with the government for help after her husband died two days following a Covid-19 booster shot. She also accuses the military of attempting to cover up her husband's cause of death.
Can someone please forward my contact info to Ms Lyne Parent? As someone who’s long career was terminated because of the jab , I feel I could offer moral support.
mgflca99@hotmail.com
Evil people do evil things. They will not escape His terrible justice one day soon enough. I’m so sorry for all the victims. 😪