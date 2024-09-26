Calgary, Alberta — The Alberta Court of Justice has acquitted Pastor Derek Reimer on two charges related to his protest at the Seton branch of the Calgary Public Library during a “Reading with Royalty” event featuring drag queens reading stories to children.

Reimer had been charged under the Criminal Code with causing a disturbance and mischief. Specifically, he was accused of unlawfully obstructing the library board’s operation of the event and causing a disturbance by shouting and using insulting language during the session.

Justice A.A. Fradsham delivered the ruling on September 24, 2024, emphasizing that the court’s focus was not on the merits or controversies surrounding the “Reading with Royalty” event itself, but rather on whether Reimer’s actions met the legal threshold for the charges.

According to the ruling, while Reimer’s presence and shouting during the event caused emotional upset to some attendees, it did not result in a legally sufficient public disturbance or interference with the library’s operation.

The charges stemmed from Reimer’s protest against the drag queen story-time event, part of a series organized in partnership with Calgary Pride. Reimer interrupted the program, which had about 40 attendees, including 12 to 15 children.

The court heard testimony from library staff and attendees stating that Reimer entered the adult programming room where the event was held and began loudly voicing his opposition to the event, citing religious objections.

In addressing the charge of causing a disturbance, Justice Fradsham ruled that while Reimer’s shouting was disruptive, it did not reach the level of an “externally manifested disturbance” as required by law.

The judge noted that library staff were able to continue the program despite the disruptions, and the library remained open and operational throughout.

On the mischief charge, the court concluded that Reimer did not unlawfully obstruct or interfere with the library’s operation.

Although his protest was loud and emotional, the judge determined that the Calgary Public Library Board’s functions were not hindered.

Justice Fradsham ultimately found no evidence that Reimer’s actions were wrongful in the sense required to meet the threshold for criminal mischief.