A new peer-reviewed study shows some ‘excess cancer mortalities’ in Japan after the first and second Covid jabs were rolled out, and more ‘significant excess mortalities’ were observed for all cancers after the third Covid shot was rolled out.

“Some excess cancer mortalities were observed in 2021 after mass vaccination with the first and second vaccine doses, and significant excess mortalities were observed for all cancers and some specific types of cancer (including ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer) after mass vaccination with the third dose in 2022.”

https://www.cureus.com/articles/196275-increased-age-adjusted-cancer-mortality-after-the-#!/media