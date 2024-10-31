A newly published study titled “The Impact of COVID-19 Status and Vaccine Type Following the First Dose on Acute Heart Disease: A Nationwide Retrospective Cohort Study in South Korea” found that people who received Pfizer or Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines faced a higher risk of heart issues within the first 21 days following their first shot.

Published in a peer-reviewed journal by Cambridge University Press, the study analysed more than 3.35 million vaccinated individuals across South Korea, leveraging data from the country’s National Health Insurance Service.

Researchers utilised a method called Cox proportional hazards modelling to analyse heart issue risk factors across age, sex, and pre-existing health conditions. They observed that younger people, particularly males, who received mRNA vaccines were more likely to experience heart complications than older adults.

The study found that people vaccinated with mRNA shots from Pfizer or Moderna faced a 48% higher chance of developing acute heart issues, such as myocarditis, pericarditis, or even cardiac arrest, compared to those vaccinated with non-mRNA vaccines like AstraZeneca or Novavax.

According to the study, heart-related issues were “statistically higher” compared to individuals who received non-mRNA vaccines like AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson. The data suggested that young males were particularly affected, with the risk of heart inflammation being highest in those under 30 years old who received an mRNA vaccine. Notably, the risk was even more elevated if the vaccinated individuals contracted COVID-19 within 21 days after their first dose.

The research team plans further research, including examining heart risk factors in recipients after their second doses.

You can read the study at the link below.

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/impact-of-covid19-status-and-vaccine-type-following-the-first-dose-on-acute-heart-disease-a-nationwide-retrospective-cohort-study-in-south-korea/18A095A8FECE6CC13585A8F5FDB01238