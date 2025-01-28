A new large-scale, peer-reviewed study of nearly 50,000 children links vaccination with significant risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism
A new peer-reviewed study released this month published in Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law reveals significant associations between childhood vaccinations and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), learning disabilities, and epilepsy.
The research study analyzed Medicaid claims data for 47,155 children born between 1999 and 2002, who were continuously enrolled in the program until the age of nine. Vaccination status was determined by healthcare visits that included vaccination-related procedures or diagnoses. The study employed both cross-sectional and cohort designs to calculate prevalence odds ratios and relative risks associated with vaccinations and neurodevelopmental outcomes.
The study found that vaccinated children were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with NDDs compared to their unvaccinated peers. Among vaccinated children, the odds ratio (OR) for ASD was 2.7, meaning they had a 170% higher likelihood of being diagnosed with ASD compared to unvaccinated children. For encephalopathy, which is a group of conditions that cause brain dysfunction, and tic disorders, the odds ratios were 5.2 and 6.3, respectively. This translates to a 420% higher likelihood of encephalopathy and a 530% higher likelihood of tic disorders in vaccinated children compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.
The research also highlighted the heightened risks faced by preterm children. Preterm infants who were vaccinated had a 3.14-fold higher likelihood of being diagnosed with ASD, which corresponds to a 214% increased likelihood, and were three times more likely (200% more likely) to have at least one NDD compared to unvaccinated preterm peers.
The study further identified a dose-response relationship, demonstrating that the risk of ASD increased with the number of vaccination visits. Children with just one vaccination visit were 70% more likely to be diagnosed with ASD than unvaccinated children. This risk escalated significantly for children with 11 or more vaccination visits, who were 340% more likely to receive an ASD diagnosis than those who were unvaccinated.
You can review the study at the link below.
https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/
Us foil hat folks have been saying this for decades. Glad I never vaxxed my children. They are way healthier than I ever was.
Moderna's Covid-19 virus formula Patented 2013 - #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG
.The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
A Trans Human is a new species which never existed before and by Law, they have Zero Human rights, because they are no longer Human and thus, because no Rights have ever been written into Law for them, they now have Zero rights - but much like the American Slaves up to 1865, when President Lincoln wrote into Law, Rights for them.
Gene Therapy is not reversable, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which Biontech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which "Targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)" - but why?
Thomas Renz, Lawyer, identified the vaccines as being ModRNA and not mRNA
Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023).
The Expose, back in 2019 published that DARPA Scientists were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 virus with Moderna - which Moderna went on to Patent in 2013: From that patent for Moderna's Covid-19 virus: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG
May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE)
The company has been locked in a legal battle with Pfizer-BioNTech over their COVID shot Comirnaty after suing them in 2022 for allegedly copying its mRNA technology, but presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG.
Pfizer and BioNTech have countersued, alleging that Moderna's patent is invalid, after the companies' rival vaccines generated billions in revenues during the pandemic.
Pfizer said it was disappointed and would consider all legal options and may appeal the decision.
"Irrespective of the outcome of this legal matter, we will continue to manufacture and supply the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine," Pfizer said in a statement to Reuters.
BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/
Could Moderna have created their vaccine, or Biontech for Pfizer their vaccines, without the Moderna Key Patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG Covid-19 virus, Moderna patented in 2013, the same year that The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA) is patentable?
Ugur Sahin Co-founder and CEO of BioNTech refuses to take the mRNA Covid vaccine because he says, “we need to ensure functionality of our whole company”
Ugur Sahin refuses to take the jab because he says he must ensure he stays "functional," in other words, he knows that the clot shot renders humans functionless, incapacitated, and seriously injured where they cannot do their job, take care of themselves, or function for their children anymore - or kill them.
By S.D. Wells // Jan 08, 2025
Pandemic.news, GatewayPundit.com, NaturalNews.com, NewsTarget contributed.
Mandatory vaccination is illegal under Australian Law and would be subject to Legal Proceedings under Common Law against Section 51 of the Legal Code.
The Constitution prohibits any form of compulsion, which would subject citizens to medical or pharmaceutical services, including manadatory vaccination. They should remain free to decide whether they wish to receive certain medical treatments, including vaccination and they should not be disadvantaged by any government on the ground of their own voluntary decisions. - as an example of what should be standard everywhere.
"If" natural mRNA DNA is natural to all things and opens the door to Heaven - what door does the Laboratory created and patented cDNA (Synthetic DNA) #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG open instead, after you die - because never before has anyone been "Genetically Modified" with deliberate "Gene Therapy Injections" and made into a Legally 2013, Trans Human, with Zero Human Rights - a genetically-modified and not naturally occurring, GMO "Trans Human Being".
My point of reference - Steve Kirsch's "Substack" and his Million US Dollar Competition for you to prove that vaccines work - his contention is they don't and he can prove it.