A new peer-reviewed study released this month published in Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law reveals significant associations between childhood vaccinations and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), learning disabilities, and epilepsy.

The research study analyzed Medicaid claims data for 47,155 children born between 1999 and 2002, who were continuously enrolled in the program until the age of nine. Vaccination status was determined by healthcare visits that included vaccination-related procedures or diagnoses. The study employed both cross-sectional and cohort designs to calculate prevalence odds ratios and relative risks associated with vaccinations and neurodevelopmental outcomes.

The study found that vaccinated children were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with NDDs compared to their unvaccinated peers. Among vaccinated children, the odds ratio (OR) for ASD was 2.7, meaning they had a 170% higher likelihood of being diagnosed with ASD compared to unvaccinated children. For encephalopathy, which is a group of conditions that cause brain dysfunction, and tic disorders, the odds ratios were 5.2 and 6.3, respectively. This translates to a 420% higher likelihood of encephalopathy and a 530% higher likelihood of tic disorders in vaccinated children compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

The research also highlighted the heightened risks faced by preterm children. Preterm infants who were vaccinated had a 3.14-fold higher likelihood of being diagnosed with ASD, which corresponds to a 214% increased likelihood, and were three times more likely (200% more likely) to have at least one NDD compared to unvaccinated preterm peers.

The study further identified a dose-response relationship, demonstrating that the risk of ASD increased with the number of vaccination visits. Children with just one vaccination visit were 70% more likely to be diagnosed with ASD than unvaccinated children. This risk escalated significantly for children with 11 or more vaccination visits, who were 340% more likely to receive an ASD diagnosis than those who were unvaccinated.

You can review the study at the link below.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/