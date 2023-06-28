The lawsuit, filed in Federal Court on June 21, 2023, targets high-ranking members of the Canadian Armed Forces and various other governmental bodies and officials on behalf of over 300 CAF servicemen and women. Seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, the lawsuit centers around COVID-19 vaccine mandates, highlighting several instances of adverse events and serious vaccine injuries.

Within the federal court documents, there are brief yet detailed descriptions of the alleged experiences of the 329 individuals involved in the suit. Some of the vaccine injuries and adverse events alleged include cardiac-related issues including myocarditis, neurological issues, blood clots, hemorrhaging, and many others. Several of these stories are deeply distressing to read. Below, I have outlined just a few of the alleged cases.

This is the tragic case of Plaintiff, the Estate of Jonathan Emmerson Jenkins, a combat veteran, who is alleged to have suffered adverse events following receipt of two Moderna COVID-19 injections in 2021. According to the court documents, Mr. Jenkins experienced severe complications, including blood clots in his leg. Adding to his challenges, he also struggled with known addiction issues. Tragically, he was released without the necessary support systems in place to ensure his well-being. In February 2023, he was discovered deceased and frozen in his bed within a residence that had no heat and no utilities. The coroner's office has yet to reveal the sudden and unexpected cause of his death.

The alleged case of Dustin Shane Wiebe, a Master Corporal and member of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), is highlighted. MCpl. Wiebe serves as a Joint Task Force 2 Assaulter at Canadian Special Operations Command. Allegedly, Wiebe experienced a significant reaction to the first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and subsequent to receiving his second shot, he developed cardiac symptoms.

The alleged case of Plaintiff, Jacqueline Marie France Boehme, a member of the CAF holding the rank of Sailor First Class, is highlighted. Boehme serves as a Human Resources Administrator posted at HMCS CATARAQUI. Her case alleges that she received two COVID-19 injections while breastfeeding a young infant, resulting in a cardiac adverse event after the first dose. Additionally, she was diagnosed on March 7, 2022, with several pulmonary embolisms (blood clots) and a hemorrhage in her left lung. Four days later, she was diagnosed with a lump on her thyroid.

The alleged case of Plaintiff, Armand Edward A. Garner, a member of the CAF holding the rank of Corporal. Garner served as an Aviation Systems Technician at 8 Wing CFB. According to his case, he received one dose of the Moderna COVID-19 injection and subsequently received a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, requiring surgical intervention. The claim further alleges that the adverse event was not reported by the CAF medical service.

The alleged case of Plaintiff, Danis Doiron, who was a member of the CAF holding the rank of Corporal, is brought forward. Doiron served as an Infanteer with the North Shore New Brunswick Regiment at Miramichi. His case alleges that "Cpl. Doiron received two COVID-19 injections. In the weeks following the first injection, a small mass was found on his kidney. After the second injection, he experienced cardiac symptoms."

The alleged case of Plaintiff, Andre Lahaye, a member of the CAF holding the rank of Sergeant. Lahaye serves as an Infanteer and is posted at the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School at CFB St. Jean as an Instructor. His case alleges that he developed cardiac issues after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which required specialist care. Furthermore, as a result of his heart problems, Lahaye claims that he was placed into a lesser position within the CAF.

Those are just some of the hundreds of stories outlined in the 137 pages of the federal court documents. The Statement of Claim can be accessed here. The Canadian Independent will continue to monitor this story closely and provide updates on any developments as it progresses through the court process.